My name is Abby Reidle and this is my first opinion writing piece to be published in a newspaper, so bear with me.
Writing all of these articles about high school sports often has me strolling down memory lane, so I thought I’d share these memories with you.
When I think about how sports affected the way I grew up, I realize that the extra-curricular activities shaped who I am today greatly. Not only did it teach me teamwork and accountability, but it also taught me how to grow myself as an individual to benefit a group of people, hard work and passion among many others.
Looking back to my favorite sports memory, one specific volleyball memory comes to mind. The year was 2014 and I was a freshman at Bainville High School. Our team was playing in the District Tournament, held in Fairview at the time. We were faced with a fierce competitor: Saco/Hinsdale who were ranked number two in the district while we were ranked close to the bottom of the bracket.
It was a close match, using up all five games the set allowed. The stands were packed full of Bainville students, parents, teachers and other community members cheering on the amazing game that we were fighting neck and neck for. The intensity felt as a player, even one who didn’t get much playing time at the time being, was extremely high in my opinion. I was anxiously sitting in my seat, nervous about subbing in and ruining what might be an impressive upset. I felt happy and excited that we were playing this team as close as we were, overwhelmed with pride watching my teammates fight to the end for this win.
The game came to an end and you wouldn’t be able to guess who won: the Bainville Bulldogs! We jumped off the bench throwing our hands in the air and shouting with so much excitement and glee. The crowd truly roared, the fans not believing their eyes and they had actually broke Fairview’s bleachers stomping their feet and jumping up and down.
Moments like these are something athletes live for. At these time, this means everything to those high school students competing for their respective schools.
Now, being on the sidelines and taking pictures, I get to capture the look on the athletes’ faces as they have these moments on their own.
I have yet to report on any volleyball games but with the sport being close to my heart I look forward to doing so.
I hope this column struck a note with you readers. If you played sports in high school or college, what was your favorite memory? I’d love to hear it all. Send in your thoughts to sports@sidneyherald.com.