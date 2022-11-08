The controversial use by college admission committees of an applicant’s race was the subject of a five-hour hearing before the U.S. Supreme Court this week in cases involving Harvard University and the University of North Carolina. The lengthy oral argument brought to a fever pitch the long simmering question of the constitutionality of race conscious programs—affirmative action policies-- that were upheld in the Court’s landmark ruling in 1978 in Regents of University of California v. Bakke.

The Supreme Court has repeatedly affirmed the use of race as a factor in the admissions practices of the nation’s colleges and universities. But affirmative action programs have suffered declining public support in the four decades since the Bakke ruling was handed down. The Court, firmly controlled by six strong conservative Justices, seems poised to strike down the practice that, to many Americans, represents for historically disadvantaged minorities the most effective entryway to the nation’s elite universities and the leadership opportunities that accrue to graduates of those schools.



