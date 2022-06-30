Funny, I don't feel old. I feel like the same mischievous kid who, with Rodney Meidinger, once put a dozen frogs in his mom's car—Marlene's reward for taking us to Lake Hoskins that summer day.
One of the amphibians jumped on her foot on the drive back resulting in a brief acceleration before she regained her composure. Upon arrival back in town, she demanded that we remove the other passengers. We never found them all, though, and I remain convinced that when Rueben traded in that Pontiac, there were petrified frogs under the seats.
Then, as I covered a school board meeting last week I couldn't help but wonder how my old friend and fellow rascal, Lyle Fey, the board president, and I, publisher of the newspaper, had graduated to such positions of immense power and responsibility. Seriously, they should have done background checks. Lyle figured it was punishment from God. Well, if so, we had it coming.
If that didn't solidify the notion that years have swept by, Saturday's All School Reunion in Frederick, SD, where I attended school from fourth grade on, did. The Class of '76 gathered in my mother's yard, and Lynn reminded us that we'd best start planning for our, gulp, 50th class reunion, a scant four years away.
After the untimely loss of founding gang member Gare Bare three years ago, we resolved to get together more often, but then came COVID. Jaye Bird helped round up some of the usual suspects for an unusually sedate gathering. A few beers were quaffed and embarrassing stories were retold but for the most part we behaved.
As Hawkeye and Witt recounted the attrition caused by recent ailments, I began to laugh. This is what we've become. Old guys with doctor stories. The good news is, we're hanging in there. Most of us have weathered the storms admirably. They say 60 is the new 40.
Speaking of storms, a week earlier, a humdinger swept through Frederick and took down a massive grain bin at the elevator and about a third of the trees at Simmons Park. Sad, but the volunteer spirit involved in the clean-up was impressive and typical of small towns. The storm hit around 4 a.m., and by 8 a.m. chainsaws and loader tractors were swarming about, determined to put the community back together for the reunion.
I was too late to tour the old school, but to a person, everyone who did remarked that the classrooms seemed so small. Time shrinks everything. Except bellies.
I watched and listened with satisfaction as classmates I hadn't seen for 46 years laughed, joked, and reminisced while spouses smiled patiently. I brought a real live girl along, and my brother Mike told her in his disarmingly honest way that he liked her—so far.
Some of them had visited our old English teacher, Bernice Rollo, at an Aberdeen nursing home. She turned 100 this month and is still sharp and probably pretty tired of us by now.
We allowed underclassmen because we don't discriminate, and I saw Kevin Hahn for the first time in decades. He famously played right field with his arm in a sling one season, and between batters, I'd wander over from centerfield to get some of the sunflower seeds he stashed in his sling. When he snagged a fly ball, it was my job to throw it back in, and occasionally I hit the cutoff man.
Not knowing how many to expect, I brought a ton of snacks and beverages that were mostly ignored, although not out of malice. We're just not as ravenous as we used to be. Back then, we raided Katie Post's kitchen on weekends and made fried egg sandwiches. We kept the chickens busy.
I've always described my childhood as a Tom Sawyer existence, and it was, and I still believe that our gang was special.
It ended with drawn-out hugs and I love you's. Mary, who's married to her high school sweetheart, Whitey, forgot her purse. I accused her of doing so just to get an extra hug.
My face still hurts from smiling. I don't think we'll wait four years; I think we'll do it again next summer. It was a glorious day. Dammit, Gare Bare, you should have seen it.