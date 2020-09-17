If you harken back all the way to last week, you will remember that I discussed some of our more problematic weeds in Richland County and the ability to get good control of some of them with fall herbicide applications. And while that article primarily focused on Narrowleaf Hawksbeard, Marestail (horseweed) and Canada Thistle, there are several other species that this would apply to as well.
Fall applied herbicides have been a very useful tool in helping to ensure that fields are as clean as possible when it is time to start seeding next spring.
But I covered all of that last week, so I won’t re-hash that here again.
What I am happy to discuss is that I actually have some programming; real, live, in-person, face-to-face (or mask-to-mask) programming that is being offered in our area.
The Williams County (North Dakota) Extension Office in conjunction with the Williston Research Extension Center are hosting a Weed Forum. The 2020 Fall Weed Forum will be held Thursday, September 24th from 1 to 4 p.m. (Central Time).
I do not have a complete agenda for the event but the lineup of speakers consists of: Kelly Leo, NDSU Extension Agent in Williams County; Clair Keene, Cropping Systems Agronomist at the Williston Research Extension Center; Brian Jenks, NDSU Extension Weed Scientist; and Joe Ikley, NDSU Weed Specialist in Plant Sciences. Throughout the afternoon these speakers will discuss the most pertinent fall weed concerns in and around Williams County.
Due to restrictions that are in place for everything that anyone attempts to do at this point in time, space for the event is limited.
So if you would like to participate, you must either call the Williams County Extension Office at 701-577-4595, email Kelly Leo at kelly.leo@ndsu.edu or you can sign up online by going to https://www.ag.ndsu.edu/williamscountyextension and clicking on the link for the program that is located on the right side of the web page.
As space is limited, I am assuming there will not be registration available at the door. There is no cost to sign up and registration will be open until either the class is full or the day before the event (September 23).
For more information about this program I would encourage to use one of the methods above to contact the Williams County Extension Office. But, like always, I am happy to try and help answer any questions you may have
You can reach me by phone at 433-1206 or send an email to timothy.fine@montana.edu.