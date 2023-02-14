Thomas L. Knapp

They're over Alaska! They're over Montana! They're over Lake Huron! They're over ... oh, wait, they just got shot down. Whew! That was close!

Tesla's engineers are gathering this week in Washington with an eye on dramatically improving their vehicles' acceleration profiles by studying how fast the US government managed to get from "nothing there," to "balloon of some kind," to "spy balloon," to "Unidentified Aerial Phenomenon," to seemingly flying squadrons of military aircraft over every child's birthday party and using expensive missiles to take down stray helium containers.



Tags

Load comments