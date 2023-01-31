Days in January: 31. Number of mass shootings in the US as of January 24: 39. (I pray the number hasn’t gone up by the time you read this.)

From cries of madness to tears of rage; from citizen fury to congressional prayers, we careen toward a future where a visit to a dance studio (Monterey Park), a farm (Half Moon Bay), or gas station (Oakland)—all in California—could be the location where you are murdered. Add those sites to this incomplete list: movie theaters, houses of worship, big box stores, and that old standby: schools.



