Lloyd Omdahl

Once upon a time, there were three bears living in the north country - Poppa Bear, Momma Bear and little Boo Bear. They loved living in Bearland even though they barely made it on Poppa Bear' poor hunting excusions, especially after the big lawsuit with Goldilocks. She sued for a million dollars but settled for $15 when the court ruled that she had baited Boo Bear into sitting in her fragile chair.

One day Poppa Bear was pursuing a curry of squirrels up a huge oak tree when half way up he spotted a huge cache of honey in a knothole. He was astonished and went to the bear library to learn about this surprise finding. There he found that most of this kind of honey was obtained by fracking.



