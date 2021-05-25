I woke up this morning and Bob Dylan was 80. Eighty! Although he was kicking around Fargo when I was just a toddler, Bob Dylan getting older makes me feel old.
Another one of my childhood heroes, Brooks Robinson, the greatest third baseman ever, turned 84 this month. I still remember watching him make impossible plays on a 26” black and white Zenith with my father during the World Series. Lord, I saw Barry Larkin play in the minors for the Denver Bears and he’s been in the Baseball Hall of Fame for nearly a decade! Somehow we don’t expect our heroes to age. But they can be timeless.
I named my son after Bob Dylan and Dylan Thomas, epic poets, both.
I recently got Bob Dylan’s much-acclaimed new recording (from my son) but I haven’t listened to it yet. It’s on vinyl, and there’s a ritual involved with records. Cleaning the record, the stylus... It’s a ceremony, a prayer, to be paused every 20 minutes or so when you flip the record. There’s purpose involved. It’s not just background music. And when it comes to Dylan, the enigmatic phantom of modern music, you’re obliged to show reverence.
I remember hearing a story from someone about standing on a street corner in New Orleans, I think it was, and a guy walked up and asked him for a light, so he and Bob Dylan stood there and smoked. I remain insanely jealous. I suppose we all have our brushes with greatness. I once spent 20 minutes leaning over the railing of a riverboat with Smokin’ Joe Frazier, and we didn’t talk one second about boxing, just about how beautiful the Missouri River was. Neither of us had any cigarettes.
I’ve brushed up against memories of Bob Dylan, though. During an interview with Bobby Vee a thousand years ago, he cheerfully recounted Dylan’s abbreviated tenure with the band as a piano player who could only play in the key of C. “He called himself Elston Gunnn—with three “N’s!” Vee laughed. And he told me about a bus tour with the Beatles and how John and Paul had fistfights in the aisle.
Though Dylan and Vee established a lifelong friendship, they lost track of each other in the Sixties. By then the music had died and reincarnated in Moorhead in the guise of Bobby Vee and a hundred others. Bobby’s real last name was Velline. He changed it at Dylan’s urging.
When we talked, Vee remembered the rumblings about this new voice of a generation, a poet with volumes to share about war and peace and the human condition, and one night, when Vee and the boys were in New York with the night off, they went to see this new prophet. The lights went down except for a lone spotlight, and a slight, curly-headed troubadour shambled on stage. Vee and the boys gleefully elbowed each other. “Hey, it’s Zimmerman!”
No, I never got to smoke a cigarette with Bob Dylan, but I got to hear the joy in Bobby Vee’s voice his memory inspired.
Dylan returned to Minnesota in 2013, and during a spoken intro to Bobby Vee’s first big hit, said, “I used to live here, and then I left. I’ve played with everybody, from Mick Jagger to Madonna … but the most meaningful person I’ve ever been on stage with is a man who’s here tonight, who used to sing a song called ‘Suzie Baby.’”
It was a eulogy of sorts, the best kind of eulogy, one delivered while the deceased is still breathing. Bobby Vee was gone three years later.
Alzheimer’s.
It was a hundred years ago when I saw Bob Dylan in concert in Bismarck. The reviews of the tour had been ragged, and sure enough, it sometimes took me minutes to recognize a song that had been so electrified and bastardized it had become a puzzle. Was he bored? Indifferent? I don’t know, but at one point he dropped his harmonica, and he and guitarist G. E. Smith of Saturday Night Live fame, cracked up, and the show took on new energy.
It wasn’t a great performance, but that wasn’t the point, was it? Icons and prophets have off days; after all, the pedestal is in our minds, in our expectations.