Jim Elliott

Jim Elliott

Montana Viewpoint

Behold state Representative Brad Tschida bringing national attention to Montana by announcing that a woman’s uterus serves no real purpose for a woman, that it is a “sanctuary” for the pre-born. Sort of a condo leased out to a fertilized human egg. I

’m not sure what Tschida’s stand is on ovaries and fallopian tubes and the other plumbing that contribute in one way or another to the creation of a human life, but if we view a uterus as a sort of freeloading body organ on standby until it is called upon to do as God intended and that it otherwise contributes nothing to a woman, then I want some answers. If indeed the uterus is that “sanctuary” or condo, I want to know who’s paying the rent on it, not to mention the heating and plumbing bills and then there’s the groceries. Even a sanctuary needs upkeep.



