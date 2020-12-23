I fell asleep in front of the television the other night but was awakened by a song—Michael Buble, singing Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas on television. It was so beautifully rendered, Nat King Cole and Mel Torme in heaven would approve. I watched and listened with rapt attention and felt something long dormant in my soul stirring again. I wasn’t sure what it was. I drifted off again with that song circling about in my brain, Buble’s rich tenor held gently aloft by the orchestra strings.
I replayed the performance again this morning and got choked up again when he sang, “if the fates allow.” I wondered why the line struck me. I think it is because even as Christmases march forever onward, the faces around the tree slowly, inexorably, change and then disappear, becoming memories we trot out seasonally for the most part. We smile at the memories, mourn a bit and then tuck them back away because life is for the living and the dead are anchors in both the best and worst sense of the word, with the power to hold us down or grant us a foundation upon which to build. The world turns. We breathe deeply, exhale, and then move aside for the next birth.
As I sit in contemplation this morning, a stray cat sits in the flowerbox watching me through the window. My coffee has gone cold. Perhaps I have the seasons confused, but Christmas has become for me a season for thanks. I’ve seen enough of them to recognize the inevitable changes and appreciate the present. I witness the joy it brings my children. I overhear whispered secrets. I see packages smuggled in. I try to hold these moments in my hand, but they are like water—they flow through my fingers, and time flows relentlessly on. Yesterday is history; today is all that matters. Tomorrow is just a promise. But Christmas—well, Christmas is eternal.
I gaze into the future for a moment, and for a moment the cosmic dictates are suspended and I catch a glimpse of my children’s children and grandchildren celebrating some future Christmas around a tree that has not yet been planted. My blood. Something of me lives within them. They have learned well lessons that reach back generations past me. Everything is connected. I give thanks. The list of reasons is long, impossible to render.
Yesterday, I walked across the dormant grass in jeans and a T-shirt feeling the December sun on my back, the cool bite of winter on my bare arms. Winter’s grip has not yet tightened. For now, it is but a caress. Snow is scattered lightly like spattered frosting, huddling in the shadows, hiding from the sun. This is nature’s way. Balance. The trees stand naked, branches reaching to the sky in defiance of the season.
My old dog lies in the sun sleeping deeply, living in her dreams, flushing birds in that ethereal world. There she is forever young. The stray cat leaps from my pickup bed, startled as I walk by, and then meows at me, rolls on his back as if to let me pet him, but rolls away as I approach, uncertain. A pheasant rises, clucking, from the ditch. The frantic drumbeat of wings. My old dog sleeps through it all. And I walk, giving thanks with each step for this holy day. This earth, my church.
I’ve changed I realize. Grown wiser, I think, grown sentimental for sure. How is it that Christmas songs can make me weep? Is this a sign of the maudlin that infects the aged or is it an awakening—a rebirth of my soul? If I am wiser, I am not wise enough to know the answer. I smile at the ghosts in my memories as they whisper past. I do not fear them. I do not fear that place. I know have already been blessed, and if it ended today I would be satisfied. Grateful. These are the things I meditate upon in my solitude.
My children return in winter’s early nightfall beneath a cool orange moon and brittle stars, hustling secretively, noisily, through the door with packages and wrapping, chattering voices regaling me with the day’s adventures. Suddenly the house springs alive in a way not possible when I am alone. My mysterious smile goes unnoticed as they blur past. I struggle to hold the moment, but it is like air in my hand—like sunlight, warm and shining, eternal, life-giving but impossible to contain.
My old dog rises and is rewarded with a treat. The cats circle, curious. The cockatiels scold the noisemakers. It is chaos. I bask in the warmth of their arrival and silently give thanks for the moment.