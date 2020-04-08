Working for the government definitely has its perks but it comes with its own set of challenges as well. Really it is probably not that much different than working for any company, but sometimes you are asked to “tow the line,” or rather mandated to, when you’re not so sure that it may be the best course of action.
So often times, when giving recommendations or advice I have to share information that is what the “higher ups” say is the most solid or commonly recommended practice even though I know fully well that the person I am sharing it with is probably not going to use it or only use what is most convenient for him or her.
Such is the case with the information that I am about to share. Recently, I received a couple of pdf files from the Montana Department of Livestock (MDOL) with some guidelines that they are suggesting people implement for branding, preg checking, shearing, and other normal routines commonly conducted on ranches in the Spring.
Now before going any further I should state that these are merely guidelines and are not mandated in any way. So there will not be any “enforcers” roaming around the countryside looking for people to try and get them in trouble. The other thing that I feel the need to point out is that agriculture is and always should be considered an essential service. So conducting these operations is still considered important and in no way should anyone feel as though they should not continue with them.
The most guidance that the MDOL shared had to deal specifically with branding. And since that is probably the activity that brings the most people together, I figured those would be the recommendations that I would share. Here are the suggested steps they are asking you to take when conducting your branding:
Individuals who are considered at risk for severe complications of COVID-19 (those with diabetes, heart disease, lung disease and suppressed immune systems) should not participate;
Limit the activity to essential crews only (the fewest number of people it takes to get the task done);
Do not provide a group meal, rather have sack “to-go” lunches or ask participants to bring their own;
Do not share water bottles or utensils (and even though they didn’t mention it, other types of bottles as well);
Have water and soap on site for handwashing;
Maintain the 6-feet social distancing guidance when taking breaks;
Consider using branding forks or a calf table if possible;
Keep the number of people near the animal at any given time to a minimum. For example, ensure that whomever is castrating wait until the person giving vaccines is finished before performing their job.
I have seen a few Facebook posts about these guidelines and I know that trying to implement some of these guidelines, let alone all of them, will be challenging for many of our ranches. Which is why I started this column off with the statements about having to tow the company line even when I know the recommendations may cause additional strife.
Unfortunately these are the cards that we are dealt currently and these are the guidelines that must be taken into consideration. Whatever you decide to do, or not to do, just please be safe and look out for one another. Hopefully by the time we get into the full swing of branding season things will be somewhat back to normal and we can conduct branding in a more “normal” fashion.
The realist in me believes we’re probably going to have to try and stick to these guidelines for at least this year.
Good luck in all of your spring activities. If you have questions, you are welcome to contact me at 433-1026 or send an email to timothy.fine@montana.edu. If the office remains shut down for an extended period of time, all calls will continue to be forwarded to my cell phone.