Lloyd Omdahl

Yes, It's true. I have been a male chauvinist most of my adult life. I grew up in a family where the Dad was a poster guy for chauvinism, no questions asked and no answers given. He never touched us but he had an air of authority that we never questioned.

Not only did I get chauvinism at home but I also got it in church. When I was young, just about every church taught men that they were the head of the family and taught women that they were merely "complimentarian".



