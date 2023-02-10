Alexander Hamilton asked the question: “whether men {and women] are really capable or not of establishing good government from reflection and choice, or whether they are forever destined to depend for their political constitutions on accident and force.” What will our answer be?

Our constitutions, approved by the people and not their legislative agents, are a higher form of law than the statutory creations of the legislative branch. They are exclusively focused on the public good, instead of party preference or autocratic impulse. Accordingly, amending a constitution, is, by express design, much more difficult than the enactment of a simple statutory provision.



