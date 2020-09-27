Well folks, it sure is newsy out there. And weird. Unemployment continues to be high in America in large part because so many satirists have been put out of work. You can't top the 6 o'clock news. Let's see if you've been following along.
Here's another in my long-running series of current-events quizzes.
1. Fox News lawyers won a defamation suit last week by successfully arguing that:
a. No reasonable person would take Tucker Carlson seriously.
b. No reasonable person would take Fox News seriously.
c. Tucker Carlson deserves a “do over.”
d. It’s a hoax.
2. South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg’s excuse for not knowing he’d fatally struck a pedestrian:
a. It looked like a protester to me.
b. Pretty sure the pedestrian had been drinking.
c. The victim was a noted deer impersonator.
d. Why is my nose growing?
3. According to Republicans in 2016, the next president should decide a Supreme Court nomination in the last year of a presidential term. In 2020, weeks before the election, they support a nomination because:
a. Look, squirrel!
b. Failed to tell difference between hypocrisy and hippopotamus on their cognitive tests.
c. We’re coming around to Darwinism. Our position has evolved.
d. Look, squirrel!
4. Two days after it was announced, N.D. Gov. Doug Burgum reversed an order that would have enforced quarantines for those in close contact with coronavirus patients because:
a. “By Friday I was North Dakota Smarter.”
b. COVID-19 will be gone after the election.
c. COVID-19 keeps the riffraff out.
d. Why have laws if no one is going to follow them, anyway?
5. Why did Nancy Pelosi have her hair done when salons were supposed to be shut down due to the pandemic?
a. She hates America.
b. She hates gray hair.
c. Desperate for that Jennifer Aniston look.
d. Not sure exactly, but it sounds pretty socialist.
6. Why don’t Biden supporters have boat parades?
a. They hate America.
b. All we got were these stupid Obama-phones; Republicans got boats!
c. Flippin’ sharks.
d. Not enough room in the basement.
7. Roughly 79 kajillion fans are boycotting the NFL because:
a. They hate America.
b. “The only time I kneel is at the toilet after 19 beers.”
c. All sports matter.
d. We really hate Tom Brady.
8. President Trump is warning against mail-in ballots because:
a. He hates America.
b. Somebody — and we’re not naming names — wrecked the post office so it can’t be trusted to deliver ballots on time.
c. Putin told him it was a bad idea.
d. Even the word “mail” sounds sexist.
9. NASA plans to put astronauts back on the moon by 2024 because:
a. They hate America.
b. Inspired by Jetson’s reruns.
c. The country’s running desperately short of Moon Pies.
d. Turns out COVID-19 stuck around after the election.
10. Which one was a Supreme Court Justice?
a. Notorious BIG
b. Notorious RBG
c. Nefarious DJT
d. ? and the Mysterians
Bonus: Why are there so many forest fires in California?
a. They hate California.
b. Inadequate raking.
c. Pretty sure it’s not climate change.
d. Because they can’t have hurricanes.
Answers: 1. a; 2. d; 3. b; 4. a; 5. d; 6. b; 7. c; 8. a; 9. d; 10. b. BONUS d. Grading: 11–9 correct: Check out the big brain on Brad! 6–8 correct: Look, these days in America, average is above-average. 3–5 correct: Video games will rot your brain. 0–2 correct: Why do you hate America?
© Tony Bender, 2020