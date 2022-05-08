There is probably no issue more driven by the extremes than abortion, as was shown last week when a person or persons unknown leaked a draft of a Supreme Court decision that may reverse Roe v Wade.
First of all, it is entirely possible to be pro-choice and still think Roe v Wade was poorly decided. I understand the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was of this opinion.
“Who cares, if it got the result we want?” I have heard more than once.
Listen genius, in a constitutional republic how something gets done is as or more important than what gets done. That’s why we don’t allow beating confessions out of suspects.
Secondly, my strong impression is most people are not extremists on the issue. That is, they are somewhere between the extremes of, 1) abortion is wrong from the moment of conception, and 2) abortion is OK until the doc cuts the umbilical cord.
Some say it’s a question of when life begins.
That’s a stupid question, life “begins” at conception. Or rather, since sperm and egg are living cells, it was never not alive.
For others the question is when life that is recognizably human begins, i.e. that has cognitive capacity enough to force us to recognize it has rights. That is a dicey question because consciousness is not something that happens at one discrete moment, but develops gradually over time.
And then there’s the attempt to sidestep the problem and declare it doesn’t matter how human the fetus is, no human has the right to compel another human to support them.
The analogy of what rights squatters in your home have has become a popular argument for abortion rights, but runs into problems when it occurs to people that this logic applies to abandoning small children too.
Then there’s the pro-choice meme going around that starts, “I’m not against murdering babies I’m for…” followed by stories of women who find their baby has serious congenital defects, or their own health is in danger, or they’re in grinding poverty, or… you get the drift.
But the fact is, those account for a small percentage of reasons for abortion. Most are performed because it’s not convenient for the mother at the time.
On the other side, most people against abortion under any circumstances don’t much care to talk about what penalties they advocate, and who is going to be punished. The mother? The doctor? And how draconian do you want to get?
The extreme position on that end is, abortion is first-degree murder and should be treated as such.
Are you out of your mind? Do you think most people are OK with locking women up for life – or worse, for an abortion at say, one month?
Then there are those who say it’s a woman’s issue and men shouldn’t even have an opinion – unless it’s pro-choice.
So sorry but there is no evidence I’ve seen that shows women are monolithically pro-choice. I don’t know what the breakdown is, but I know many women who react even more viscerally than men to the idea of abortion.
And by the way pro-choice ladies, if a man is trying to get you into bed by loudly proclaiming his support of your right to choose what do you think that says about the likelihood of him sticking around when times get tough? Abortion is the Get Out of Jail Free Card for men.
Fact is, there is no solution that will make everyone happy and we may have to settle for an equality of discontent.