What do hunting, huckleberries, honoring our veterans, and accountability for taxpayer money have in common? Two things. The first is that they’re all strongly supported by Montanans. The second is that we’re already well on our way to putting big wins on the board this legislative session that involve all of them.

Let’s start with hunting. We recently had the first hearing on a bill that will double the annual cap on money that private landowners can receive for allowing public hunters onto their properties via the Block Management Program. Senate Bill 58 will sustain and improve hunters’ access to many prime hunting grounds located on private property while benefiting landowners who participate in block management. The bill is a win for taxpayers because block management is funded by hunters, not general taxpayers. It’s also a win for conservation because it allows the state to more effectively manage our wildlife. SB 58 drew universal support in its first committee hearing.



