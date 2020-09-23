As is the case in many areas of my life, I am a little bit behind on things.
Yesterday (September 26) marked the end of National Farm Safety and Health Week. Every year I try to remind myself when harvest season rolls around that this week will be upcoming and just about every year, I forget to look it up until it is too late. With that being said, however, it’s always a good time to discuss farm safety.
National Farm Safety and Health Week was first initiated in 1944 by the National Safety Council and has been proclaimed every year since by each of our presidents. The efforts to increase awareness of the safety and health of our agricultural workers is led by the National Education Center for Agricultural Safety (NECAS), which is the agricultural arm of the National Safety Council.
According to 2018 census data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor the agricultural sector is still the most dangerous occupation in America. That year, there were 574 fatalities which, when compared to the number of people that agriculture employs, equates to 23.4 deaths per 100,000 workers.
Because of these figures, and because fall/harvest time is one of the busiest times of the year for ag producers, the third week of September was the time chosen to promote agricultural safety and health.
The theme for 2020 was “Every Farmer Counts.” According to the NECAS website, the reason this theme was chosen was to “uplift America’s farmers and ranchers who have encountered many challenges over the past couple of years, yet continue to work hard to provide the food, fiber, and fuel that we need.
According to the 2017 Census of Agriculture, there are about 3.4 million agricultural producers in America, which is only about one percent of our population. These farmers and ranchers not only provide the essentials that we need, but they do wonderful things for their families and friends, their communities, and beyond.
That is why “Every Farmer Counts.” It is why now is the time to prioritize their safety and health.
I believe that whoever it is that has the final say in what the theme for this week is knocked it out of the park this year. We know that stress levels for just about everyone in America are quite high and I think it is important to remind our food-producing sector of our population that they are important and needed. And although they may not have intended it to do so, I also think the theme can serve as a reminder that our rural communities need to be diligent in filling out the U.S. Census survey so they truly do count.
If you have not already done so, I would encourage you to check out the website for NECAS and the National Farm Safety and Health Week (https://www.necasag.org/nationalfarmsafetyandhealthweek/).
It contains quite a bit of relevant information and reminders for staying safe on the farm/ranch. There are even links to webinars a person can sign up for that I’m assuming will still be available even though the week has concluded.
To wrap this all up, I want to say thank you to our farmers and ranchers for all you do — and, yes, even though sometimes you may not feel as though you do, you do count and we are all blessed that you have chosen to do what you do.
As we begin beet, corn, and soybean harvest and wrap up the rest of our harvest season I just ask that you take time to give yourselves a pat on the back and a well deserved break when you need one. I could fill the rest of my articles with thank you’s and it still would not be enough.