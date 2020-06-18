By December 31, 2021, every licensed private pesticide applicator in region 4 (which includes Richland County) will have to obtain 6 continuing education credits in order to be able to renew his or her pesticide license. While this date is still a year and a half away, there are always people clamoring to get their points right up until the very end.
In a “normal” year, the many field days that happen in June and July are set up to offer topics related to pesticide use. This is done intentionally so that attendees can get credits toward their license.
Since 2020 is not a normal year by any stretch of the imagination, all of these field days have been cancelled. And depending on how the rest of the year plays out, there may be other events cancelled as well that would typically offer these highly sought-after points.
But do not fear because not all is lost.
While the ARS’ Froid and Rasmussen Field Days have been cancelled, the staff at the ARS has found a solution to still get this information out and provide some pesticide education credits while at it.
Next Thursday (June 25), yours truly will host a webinar on Palmer amaranth and herbicide resistant weeds.
On Friday (June 26), Kim Mann will host a weed identification talk that would have been part of the original field day. This will also be in a webinar format hosted by the USDA/ARS.
There are two important items that need to be determined as I am writing this. The first is the registration information for the required article and the second is the number of credits the Montana Department of Agriculture will be rewarding for each of them.
The USDA/ARS lab should have answers to both of these questions soon. You can reach them at 433-9444.
While I am on the topic of private pesticide licenses and obtaining credits for renewals, I think it would be wise for private applicators to start looking at alternative ways to obtain renewal credits. Thankfully the MDA just recently got legislation passed that now allows private applicators to get all 6 of their renewal credits online. Previously the limit was 2. If you are concerned about being able to get enough credits prior to the deadline next December, log on to https://mtplants.mt.gov/PesticideApplicator/ApplicationExternalSearch.aspx.
Once there, click on Pesticide Programs and then on Course Locator. Then select online button and click search. This will bring up all the online courses available. As long as the category offered is 60-Private Agricultural Pest Control, the credits offered will be applicable to your license.
Hopefully, in the not-too-distant future, we will be able to continue with regular programs. If that is the case, applicators will have an opportunity toward the end of the license cycle to catch up.
If you are worried about that not happening and want to get your credits out of the way, the online options offered next week are the way to go.
I know that trying to follow directions for an online service through print material can be difficult. So if you have any questions or would like help navigating this, please give me a call at 433-1206 or send an email to timothy.fine@montana.edu.
I am happy to help walk you through the process.