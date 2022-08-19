I've held few heroes in my life. The first and greatest was Muhammad Ali who captured my imagination when he returned to the ring in 1970 after a three-and-a-half year exile by the boxing establishment as a prison sentence hung over his head.
His crime? Opposition as a conscientious objector to the war in Vietnam. He was right, of course, but few came to that conclusion until years later. He was charismatic, funny, engaging, and courageous in defense of his beliefs.
While Ali stood ringside as the prime of his career evaporated, the boxing establishment held a tournament, and a South Carolina-born steam-shovel of puncher emerged as the new champion, one of the greatest in history, Joe Frazier.
After the Supreme Court rightfully freed Ali from the threat of imprisonment, The Greatest, a master promoter, began spoiling for a fight with the relentless Frazier, casting him as the establishment “white man's” candidate. Ironically, it was Frazier who rose from gritty big city streets while Ali enjoyed a comfortable middle class upbringing in Louisville.
Things changed. Hard times for Ali. He struggled to get by during his excommunication as Frazier enjoyed a lavish lifestyle accorded the heavyweight boxing champion of the world. A showdown was inevitable. Neither of them could claim the championship without defeating the other. Two undefeated champions. Some cheered for Ali to regain his rightful throne, others hoped for his comeuppance.
Frazier quietly lent Ali money to get by until he could return. He lobbied Richard Nixon and the boxing establishment to restore Ali's license. I believe it was a simple unselfish act of kindness, but they needed each other. Ali couldn't have been Ali without Frazier, and Frazier couldn't have been Frazier without Ali.
Painfully for me, though, while promoting their first fight in 1971, Ali exhibited the cruel streak all boxers require. He was racist. He called Frazier an “Uncle Tom,” and in the epic finale of their three bouts, labeled him a “gorilla.” I cringed. Ali was fascinatingly complex. A spiritual hero. A world politician. Social activist. A womanizer. Often cruel before matches. Often compassionate in victory. He remained dignified through boxing-induced Parkinson's disease, and he never stopped being my hero. But he was flawed.
I met Joe Frazier in 1991, 20 years after he knocked down my hero in the 14th round, red tassels famously flying from Ali's boots. It was 20 years before Frazier would succumb to liver cancer. Ali wept.
Joe's son, Marvis, was in Bismarck to fight Virgil Hill, and the press conference was held on the riverboat. It was noisy and stuffy inside, so I went outside, leaned against the railing, and watched the shoreline pass by. A while later, a figure joined me. About my height, about my size, actually, but with an unmistakable coiled aura about him. Smokin' Joe Frazier. He leaned against the railing beside me, this great man, my hero's foil, and we began a quiet, relaxed conversation about how beautiful the Missouri River was.
He never stood a chance at the microphone, no one did when Ali was in the room. Joe wasn't a big talker. Just a big puncher with a huge left hook and an unconquerable heart. His trainer, Eddie Futch, out of love for the man, refused to let Frazier come out for the last round in Manilla. The closest he'd come to dying, Ali said later. By then, their skills were fading, but they'd each won a fight, and this would settle it. It was, someone said, a fight to decide the championship of each other.
As we talked, I felt pangs of guilt for cheering against Joe two decades before. And I did what most people he met probably didn't—I avoided the topic of boxing, and that's probably why he stayed as long as he did. I'd always hoped to meet Ali, but life is rife with unrequited wishes, and I'm not sure it could have been more poignant than my 20 minutes with Joe Frazier.
My ex-wife gave me a signed boxing glove from Frazier some years later, but reclaimed it in the divorce. Ouch. But I recently found an autographed photo of Smokin' Joe knocking Ali down, tassels forever suspended in defeat. I've got one of Ali, too, and I'm in the process of putting together a display of sports memorabilia. They'll soon be together again as they've always been in my mind.
Ali apologized in the end, and Frazier forgave him. I imagine them sometimes, leaning across the railing, together again, watching the shoreline go by.