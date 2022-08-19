TBENDER MUG

Tony Bender

I've held few heroes in my life. The first and greatest was Muhammad Ali who captured my imagination when he returned to the ring in 1970 after a three-and-a-half year exile by the boxing establishment as a prison sentence hung over his head.

His crime? Opposition as a conscientious objector to the war in Vietnam. He was right, of course, but few came to that conclusion until years later. He was charismatic, funny, engaging, and courageous in defense of his beliefs.



