Jim Elliott

Jim Elliott

Montana Viewpoint

The story of America is the story of the individual and the protection of the individual from government, from the powerful, from those who “know better” than we do.

Our country was shaped by those who knew the feeling of powerlessness in the face of an oppressive government. Who, as individuals even banding together in common cause against the British Government and ruled by a king with near dictatorial powers, felt helpless to control their own destinies. So they resolved that, after we became a nation, the American people would not be subject to dominating treatment from a government of their own creation. And so, we have the Bill of Rights. And what the Bill of Rights does in part is deny government or powerful people the ability to use their power to compel the individual American to conform to arbitrary social standards.



