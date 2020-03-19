Thanks to the COVID-19 crisis, I need to be in two places at the same time.
I need to be in Williston to encourage the staff there. But I also want to be in Sidney to help our employees in Montana.
It’s very frustrating. I am concerned about my business. I am concerned about your business. I know I should be worried about people — and I am. Local people run these businesses — local businesses without big safety nets.
Most people know what it feels like to live paycheck to paycheck. Many businesses operate that way, too. I am scared for them.
Remember the number of times you asked that small, local business for a sponsorship or a donation?
I keep seeing it on social media — people are calling in favors. The good news is, people and businesses are relying on local networks for moral and financial support. Most of us are eager to lend a hand or two. But we’re told to wash them first. Some people are even being told to stay home. That’s frustrating.
How can we help each other out if we all stay home?
Businesses and government agencies across Montana and in Richland County are offering customers to delay their payments without fear of shutting off critical services.
That’s amazing. It’s encouraging — and reassuring.
How do you feel about it? Are you shopping local? Are you staying home? Are you worried, too?
For 10 years — before I decided I wanted to be the boss (who knows why) — I sold advertising. It was just like my sales reps do today, only easier. People shopped local then — not entirely online.
People supported their communities when I sold advertising. One thing I learned from all those years of sales is people that own businesses are not rich. They are resilient, hard-working folks.
Most of my customers from that time have become lifelong friends. Today, I travel with people who used to be my customers. Sometimes, they even buy me lunch! I go to their weddings (and their kids’ weddings). They live just like you and me. Money gets tight.
We must make the best of this situation. We have to come together now. Shop local. Buy from the stores you know and trust.
Major international chains will survive the COVID-19 crisis. They can live without your money. Maybe your neighbor cannot.
Here at the newspaper, we want to help everyone get through this crisis and come out the other side healthy and wise, if not rich.
Can we help you or your organization?
That question leads back to the start of this column. It is impossible for me to be at both locations every day. For that reason, I feel like I don’t make real connections with either town. That said, everyone who works at the local newspaper — myself included — is here to serve you. We want to help you through this time.
Remember, this is temporary. We will make it through this crisis and we will come out the other side better people as a result.
Lastly, there are a lot of rumors swirling around town. We’re in the business of gathering facts and publishing news. To that end, we’re doing all we can to find out what’s really happening. We strive to be the news source you can trust and rely on.
You can view our coverage of the pandemic online for free. In fact, all of our “digital-only” stories about the coronavirus outbreak will be free. We recognize it’s important for the community to access up-to-date information.
So stay strong. And shop local!