Gene Arthur Meldahl, 94

Gene Arthur Meldahl, age 94, passed away July 25, 2022 at Sidney Health Center in Sidney, Montana. Gene was born May 30, 1928 at the family home at Four Mile, near Fairview, MT to Almer and Johanna (Dujford) Meldahl. He attended Sweger and Church Grade Schools. He graduated from Fairview High School in 1946. Gene was a confirmed member of Zion Lutheran Church, where he served on the Church Council and as treasurer. He worked part-time at Bill Giese’s State Line Filling Station and helped on the family farm.
On May 1, 1949, Gene was united in marriage to Bonnie Jean Lassey. They made their home in Fairview, Montana. He worked a campaign at Holly Sugar and later started work at Fairview Motors as Parts Manager for Bert Simonage. Gene and Bonnie had two sons, Michael and Terry. In 1957, along with Bert, who purchased Queen City Motors, they moved to Dickinson, North Dakota where Gene worked as Parts Manager. While in Dickinson, he also worked as parts manager for Stark Motor. In 1966 the family returned to Sidney, Montana where Gene managed QB and R Automotive Parts. When QB and R was bought by Hedahl’s Inc., he continued in management until his retirement in 1987. Gene enjoyed restoring old cars, especially Plymouths. He not only passed on his love of old cars to his sons, but also his legacy of kindness and honesty.
Gene was a member of Pella Lutheran Church and served on the Memorial Committee.
His greatest joy was his family; visiting with his brother Alvin and parents, Almer and Johanna, to help with harvest which was an annual ritual at their Four Mile Farm. After his retirement, he enjoyed working harvest with his brother-in-law Vernon and his son Woody Johnson. Gene and Bonnie could often be found visiting Gene’s sisters’ families – Ruby (Hubert) Delp, Mildred (Vernon) Johnson, and Ethel (Harold) Hawley in the Fairview area; Cora (Charles) Weinrich in Portland, Oregon; and his brother Donald, who passed away in Helena, Montana. Gene is the last of his siblings.
He is survived by his two sons, Michael (Nancy) Meldahl of Gig Harbor, WA, and Terry (Synneva) Meldahl of Sidney, MT; Grandchildren, Todd (Kristin) Meldahl and their children Brooks, Collins, and Carver; Holly (Jason) Glaspey and their children Roman and Calvin; and Katrina Meldahl.
Memorial Services for Gene will be held on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at Pella Lutheran Church in Sidney, Montana. Gene will be laid to rest at the Sidney Cemetery in Sidney, MT. Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home of Sidney, MT is assisting the family. Condolences may be left on our Funeral Home website at www.fulkersons.com.