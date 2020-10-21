A couple of weeks ago I committed myself to writing a series of articles about or food production systems in the United States. Last week, the subject was organic production and the overall health benefits of food that is produced organically.
This week I am going to look at genetically modified organisms (GMO). By definition, a genetically modified organism is an organism produced through the production of heritable improvements in plants or animals for specific uses. This production can be accomplished either via genetic engineering or through more traditional methods. Read more about those here: https://www.usda.gov/topics/biotechnology/biotechnology-glossary.
An important part of that definition is the phrase “through more traditional methods.” Although those methods are not defined specifically, they are methods that plant breeders have been using for many years to develop products that express certain desirable traits.
While at a conference last year, I had the opportunity to sit in on a presentation by a plant breeder from the University of Georgia by the name of Dr. Wayne Parrott. Dr. Parrott pointed out several things in his presentation that I had not thought of prior to it. The thing that stuck with me the most is that there are several fruits and vegetables that are now commonplace on grocery shelves which were not available growing in the wild hundreds of years ago. For example, until 300 years ago, there were no such things as brussels sprouts or orange carrots. What we eat as strawberries today were not even developed until the mid-1700’s; and there are several other fruits and vegetables that could make this list. Some are being developed as we speak.
The traditional methods that were mentioned in the original definition refer to the process of identifying positive traits of one plant and using the pollen from that plant to fertilize another plant and hope that the offspring of those plants expresses the identified positive traits. Traditionally this was done in plants of the same species. It is the reason that on a global basis we continually produce more bushels of produce, and it is also the reason that certain plants can be marketed as resistant to certain diseases that would normally wipe them out.
As technology improved, it has sped up the process by which these changes can be made in plants. Instead of waiting many generations for these changes to be made by the plant breeding process, researchers can now identify and locate specific genes, isolate them, extract them from one plant, and insert them into another.
From conversations that I have had, the biggest concern with food produced using the GMO process is food safety. Just as with other types of food and production practices, GMO’s go through a rigorous process of safety testing by the USDA. These tests ensure that the end product is as safe to consume as their non-GMO counterparts.
This process consists of two parts. The first tests must confirm that the GMO product is safe and that its nutritional value us unaltered. The second step must show no unexpected changes that might harm consumers. Even though the process of creating GMO crops is much quicker, it still takes years of testing before the product is released to the consumer.
Breeding plants that produce desirable traits has been going on long before the process of genetic modification was discovered. It is the sole reason that we can produce as much food and the wide variety of produce that we do.
As always, I am happy to visit about this and any other food production method that you may have questions about.