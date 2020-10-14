One of the things about life in a rural area is you get to see the rhythms of the land, the plowing, sowing, and the harvest.
It’s harvest time now, and ah the smells! The golden corn, the rich black earth, the manure spreader…
The corn shucks blowing down the street, the dust in the air, the hoppers and grain trucks everywhere.
The hummingbird feeder is almost empty, though I haven’t seen a hummingbird since spring. I suspect there might be some diabetic squirrels in my front yard. Probably the same ones that ate my tomatoes.
My experiment growing Indian glass corn in my garden was disappointing, yielding small ears each about half empty. I didn’t even know that was a thing. I thought you either had full ears of corn or nothing.
Perhaps I let them grow too crowded, I understand maize likes a little elbow room. And on the other hand perhaps there’s a reason archaic breeds of corn were abandoned for modern hybrids.
I’m thinking of trying again with some of the native grains you can order online. I can do that because I won’t starve if the experiment fails.
I did get lots of parsley and kale from my raised bed planters. I’ve used the parsley in tabouli and made some kale chips for my children. Who informed me their mother’s made from store bought kale are better.
I have some good looking squash left as well. We don’t eat squash.
Potatoes of course will grow anywhere, and you can just cut up the last batch from the grocery store that started to sprout and plant them. Onions likewise, easy to grow. I’ve got two on my kitchen counter.
My compost bin is full of grass and plant discards. I do what’s called “cold composting” though when I turn it over I see layers of grass that look like they’ve been reduced to ash.
I’m thinking about trying hot composting, which involves adding kitchen waste I believe. But… what about flies? Do you have to cover up food waste with grass? Must look into that.
I’m still the new guy in the neighborhood, I don’t want to be the bad guy. I mean it would be hard to stir up the kind of animosity that happened when somebody fired six shots through the front door of a rental property known locally as “the heroin house,” but still…
Just down the street there is a vacant lot with a perfect kitchen garden full of produce planted in nice neat rows. Maybe I should learn to do that and perhaps I will. Someday when my kids have left home, the Internet goes down and I’m bored out of my skull.
But seriously, there is something very satisfying about eating something you grew yourself even if it’s only a tomato that survived squirrel predation.
Growing your own food teaches you things you ought to know.
One of them is, those guys out there driving the combines and sprayers from dawn till way after dusk are doing the heavy lifting in food production. Those tomatoes you eat most of the time probably came from the San Joaquin Valley.
If you or I had to live off the land by the labor of our own hands we’d be working every day at it, in constant fear of weather, insects, and animals.
The learning curve would be sharp, and the price of failure could be a lingering painful death. The reward of success a monotonous diet.
How much we have — and how little we appreciate it.