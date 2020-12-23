Well as I foretold you it really looks like Joe Biden will be sworn in as 46th president of the United States.
Possibly the greatest disaster for any political party in our history. I mean the Democratic Party.
Biden inherits a presidency that could be more crippled than Nixon’s second term, and we know how that ended.
Polls differ, because polling has gone haywire in the past few years, but it looks like at least half of all Americans think there was substantial voter fraud, and not just the Republican half either.
(Note that doesn’t mean “think the election was stolen” but that they think there was hanky panky and aren’t sure if it decided the election.)
I confess I had a heads-up about this a little more than a month ago. The investigator who led The Amistad Project on voter fraud for The Thomas Moore Society is a close friend I’ve worked for in the past.
So bear with me and keep an open mind. If you think Biden won fair and square, please consider there are consequences to the appearance of cheating – and consider when a candidate was conceded to have won by midnight on election day and declared the loser the next morning, it looks kind of weird.
Yes, this is a weird year ,and it might have broken that way because of the unique circumstances of this election. But when has it ever happened before?
If you think Trump was robbed of his rightful victory, do not lose your cool and go off half-cocked! There has been a lot of loose talk, the kind that scares people. And, if things are as bad as you think they are, you really don’t want to draw attention to yourself now, do you?
So I’m going to summarize (i.e. steal) “10 Points On Understanding The Other Side’s Perspective” by a friend Marc MacYoung who learned this running negotiations with gangs and such.
Consider the concept of “bleachers thinking,” otherwise known as “Yay us boo them” thinking. The natural tendency of people to see all the faults of the other side and none of their own.
Go have some coffee with folks who think differently than you. Remember how we used to do this in America?
Take it a step further. Seriously ask about and listen to their position. And by listen I mean “listen to understand” not “listen to answer.”
Ask them to explain it to you in simple English.
Go home, take your time and unpack it. Do some research, from several sources. Look at it from different angles.
Look for crazy. Look for mental issues such as bi-polar or fanaticism, and remember religious mania can apply to secular ideologies as well as religious cults. Again, your side and theirs. Who kind of worries you on your side?
Try the “Uncle Bob Test.” Is someone actin from dark, sinister, occult motives? Or are they acting in a way you could see yourself acting if you were in their shoes? “Yeah, my Uncle Bob is like that.”
Listen more than once.
Don’t be afraid to acknowledge validity (or un-workability) of an idea. Yours or theirs. If you loathe Trump/Biden try to find one thing they’ve ever said you agree with.
Agree to disagree.
And if you think the effort of doing this will give you a stroke, ask yourself how you’re ever gong to win enough hearts and minds if you don’t?
