There are so many great programs that Extension Agents and Specialists put on across the state.
I’m not sure if this is news to anyone reading this, but the problem is that because our state is so massive it is hard for people to make time to get to these programs. This is why I was happy that, when we were planning the Palmer Amaranth meeting last dall, Dr. Crutcher suggested that we broadcast it via a webinar. Because we were able to do that, there were well over 100 people who were able to “attend” that very important and timely meeting.
There is a meeting coming up in a couple of weeks that will use this same format. On Tuesday, Feb. 11, there will be a meeting in Great Falls with some great information about growing industrial hemp.
And since this meeting will be broadcast via Webex, producers who are interested in learning more about this will be able to come to the Extension Office here in Sidney and participate in the workshop rather than having to travel to Great Falls.
The workshop will begin at 9:30 a.m. and go until 3:30 that afternoon. Rose Malisani, who is the Agricultural Agent in Cascade County and some other colleagues in that area of Montana have put together a great program. This is what it will consist of:
Andy Gray with the Montana Department of Agriculture will discuss the 2019 hemp growing season and give an overview of the 2020 season and the regulatory environment associated with hemp production.
He will be followed by Dr. Cecil Tharp who is our Extension Pesticide Education Specialist. Tharp will give brief attendees on the pesticide registration process, what pest options are available in Montana for industrial hemp production, the pros and cons of the options that are available for pesticides in industrial hemp production, and what the future may hold for pesticide registrations for this type of production system.
After a lunch break, the program will wrap up with Dr. Jim Slaski and a Q&A session. Slaski is a leading research scientist who has worked on the genetics and breeding varieties specifically for industrial hemp production for more than 17 years. Slaski will focus on the potential in raising industrial hemp to assure whole crop utilization.
The Q&A session that will wrap up the program will feature all of the day’s speakers and will allow participants to ask questions related to the topics presented throughout the day.
This program is worth 1 credit for Montana private pesticide applicators and is also worth 1 credit for Montana commercial pesticide applicators who hold licenses in the categories of 10 (Dealer), 30 (Ag Plant Pest Control), and 39 (Demonstration and Research Pest Control).
As I mentioned above, our office will be a “watch site” for this program. There is no need to pre-register and no cost to attend. Just show up. But if you want to call ahead and let us know that you are coming, it is always appreciated.
As always, if you have questions about this program or any of the information contained in this article, you are welcome to contact me at 406-433-1206 or send an email to timothy.fine@montana.edu.