Good grief it’s happened again — and again!
C.V. Vitolo-Haddad, a graduate student at the University of Wisconsin has resigned her teaching position and leadership role in the workers union after admitting that she’s not Black, but actually Sicilian.
Excuse me, “they” have announced they’re resigning. It’s their preferred pronoun.
The funny-sad thing about it is, there’s a racial joke in Italy about southerners I probably can’t tell you lest I be cancelled.
And in Indianapolis racial and social justice advocate Satchuel Cole has confessed she’s not Black either, she’s just regular white bread white.
They (she also uses they/their) were (or is that “was”?) born Jennifer Lynn Benton, but legally changed it to Satchuel Paigelyn Cole.
That’s obviously a feminization of the name of legendary baseball player Leroy Robert “Satchel” Paige, whose life truly is a story of real heroism. You should look it up and show your children.
This revelation happened a day after Jessica Krug, associate professor of history at George Washington University and U Wisconsin alumnus announced that she wasn’t black either. Evidently being Jewish wasn’t oppressed enough.
What’s going on here? Well let me put on my anthropologist hat and I’ll tell you what I think it may be.
Us anthropologists have different ways of classifying cultures based on patterns of behavior. One of the most useful is dividing them into “honor cultures” and “dignity cultures.”
In honor cultures, reputation is everything. Men are supposed to be touchy about personal insult. And by “touchy” we mean ready to fight at the drop of a hat. It’s a culture of dueling and the feud.
There are social mechanisms for damping down the feud, and often duels are symbolic affairs leading to less damage than a fist fight. But there is always the possibility of it going south. A very appropriate expression, the Old South was an honor culture.
Honor cultures have slowly given way to dignity cultures, where all men and women are presumed to have an intrinsic worth independent of the opinion of others. A dignity that cannot be taken away without your surrender. And while honor is the possession of fighting men and their dependents, dignity is the heritage of all men.
The most heroic exemplar of dignity in 20th century America was Martin Luther King Jr, who vowed to “match your capacity to inflict suffering by our capacity to endure suffering.”
This is a vitally important distinction and much trouble has resulted from failure to realize certain foreign cultures and sub-cultures within our own country are honor cultures.
But in the transition from honor to dignity we didn’t foresee the emergence of something new, victim culture.
Victim culture arose from a concern for the historically oppressed and marginalized, and mutated into a culture in which your status depended on the degree of victimization of your ancestors. And because Americans so often have ancestors from many nations, the notion of “intersectionality” arose, how many oppressed peoples you can claim in your family woodpile.
I myself am largely Irish, victims of 700 years of cruel oppression by Perfidious Albion, and Scots — the indigenous tribal people of northern Britain conquered and absorbed into the Evil Empire.
We will ignore the fact the English enlisted our fighting prowess to conquer much of the rest of the world.
So what’s next in our cultural evolution?
I don’t know. I suspect nothing good. Because a professional victim can have neither honor nor dignity.