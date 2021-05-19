I've covered dozens of graduations over the years, and I never tire of the optimism and enthusiasm. We publish profiles of the seniors each year and learn their future plans, anything from medical school, the military, or beauty college.
I used to offer advice to graduates each year, but let's face it, most of them aren't going to read this unless we can figure out a way to post this on Instagram. So let's call them observations. I've learned through “observations” and personal experience that the happiest people are those who love what they do. That's why I appreciate the senior portraits with cows in the background and the seniors who plan to get an agriculture degree and take over the family enterprise. They get it. It's a lifestyle. Sometimes you make good money, sometimes it's slim pickin's, but there's freedom involved, although it may not seem that way when you're sitting across from your loan officer arm wrestling over whether you need that new air seeder or not. Anyway, it's not all about the money. Tell your banker I said so.
Here's the part where I go full-on old-timer. I shall, however, refrain from using the phrase, “Back in my day” or words like “whippersnapper.” After exploring a good part of the country in a radio career—and it's always healthy to experience new locales—I realized, like the kids with the cows in the picture, that I am a child of the prairie. I loved the Rockies, loved Alaska, loved the ocean, but the buffalo grass and wheat fields called me back. This place speaks to me.
Though I never imagined that I would want to own my own business—it seemed scary and insecure, and sometimes it is, and it's not for everyone—but if I were going to offer advice (and I've pledged not to) I'd say it's worth looking into. You can make all the plans in the world when you're 18, but along the way, doors will open. It's up to you to decide whether you want to cross the threshold. Sometimes you build your own door. Being your own boss is about as American as it gets.
Back when I was dispensing my widely-ignored advice to graduates, I would tell them to save and invest your money starting yesterday and that debt is best employed as a tool not an extravagance. Getting a good CPA is a good idea, too.
As I traveled throughout the years, someone in New York or LA would ask in so many words, what the hell I was doing in North Dakota. “Because,” I would try to explain, “I already have the things that people work their whole lives for, a roof that doesn't leak, space, nature, and kind neighbors. I enjoy these things daily. Why should I wait until I retire and try to pack it into the last couple decades of my life?” You can only move so fast in a walker. Besides, tomorrow's never guaranteed. That's not to say that Arizona doesn't sound better each winter, but for now, I still get some satisfaction from clearing snow in my Bobcat.
There's no right or wrong answer for any graduate. By all means, explore. Keep an open mind about EVERYTHING. The perspective you gain will serve you well no matter where you land. You can come home, but don't be provincial. If all that sounds like advice, it's not, because that's not what we're doing here.
A final observation... This is the part where the bored audience cheers the commencement speaker who drones on too long. I apparently flunked Fuddy-Duddy School, because I've never been one to complain about “kids today.” I continue to be impressed with each new crop we send out into the world. Kids are better educated, more mature, and, I think, better looking than we were “back in my day.” Dang it! I did it, anyway! Anyway, I base these comparisons on my 18-year-old self, so the baseline is relatively low. Don't get cocky.
Make the most of the days ahead. Enjoy life along the way. That's not advice, though. Actually, it's an order. And eat your vegetables, too. In the immortal words of Ferris Bueller, “Life moves pretty fast. If you don't stop and look around once in a while, you could miss it.” I think that's from the Old Testament.
So, congratulations. Now, will one of you whippersnappers help me get this on Instagram? Whatever that is.