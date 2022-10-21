Jim Elliott

Montana Viewpoint

I had a neighbor once who spent several days in the county jail because he wouldn’t make his mortgage payments. He felt he had a constitutional right to not pay them because the money wasn’t backed by gold. There’s a longer story there, of course, and he wasn’t in jail because he didn’t pay the mortgage but because of an ensuing confrontation with a SWAT team when they came to enforce his eviction notice.

People get up in arms because of laws they believe are unconstitutional that they think they don’t have to obey. In my neck of the woods laws that some people believed to be unconstitutional were being required to have a driver’s license, which they believed violated their “constitutional right to travel” or having to wear seat belts which violated some constitutional right or other. There are two conflicting ways to decide if a law is unconstitutional, one is because it has been ruled unconstitutional by a court of law and the other is because you don’t like it. I recommend the first way as far as keeping out of legal jeopardy is concerned. If you don’t like a law, take it to court and find out for sure, because a law is considered constitutional until a judge says it isn’t.



