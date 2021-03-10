Last summer I published a column in which I stated my opinion the four Minneapolis police officers charged in the death of George Floyd were probably going to be convicted of at least manslaughter, that the prosecution was acting prudently in pursuing criminal charges, and a conviction was likely.
Unless there are further delays jury selection will begin in the trial of former officer Derek Chauvin this week. Prosecution of the other three officers in this case probably depends on how Chauvin’s trial goes.
I was wrong. There is a good chance the trials are going to result in acquittal, or if there are guilty verdicts they’ll be overturned on appeal.
In either case all hell is going to break loose and the cities will burn again.
If you have the stomach for it, there is a 24-minute documentary at https://centaurfilmworks.com/ made by George Parry, a former federal and state prosecutor.
Parry was the Chief of the Police Brutality/Misconduct Unit of the Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office from 1978 to 1983, which investigated and prosecuted use of deadly force by police.
And I mean that about a strong stomach. If you choose to look, you have to watch a man die. A man who was no saint, but was as human as you or I. A man who was panicking as he felt his lungs filling up with fluid and choking the life out of him.
If you’d rather not, search “George Parry George Floyd” and articles by Parry published in The American Spectator come up.
Chauvin was originally charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter, later amended to second degree murder after a public outcry. The difference is intent. Third-degree murder is absent intent, second-degree means with intent to do serious harm.
Rather than walk you through the evidence and reasoning Parry provides I’ll line out his conclusions and let you decide if you want to look at it.
George Floyd died of a self-inflicted fentanyl overdose. He told officers he’d been “hooping” earlier, which means taking drugs via suppository.
(Aren’t you glad you know that now? I’m actually not being sarcastic, or only a little. There are parents out there who might need to know this.)
He may have also swallowed more when police arrived.
The police recognized Floyd was in a state of excited delirium with all the danger of cardiac arrest that comes with it and called for medical aid. At no time did they appear to use excessive force. The neck restraint was per training for the police department, and the video shows excerpts from the manual for dealing with suspects suffering ED.
Moreover though the Medical Examiner’s report starts out by saying the officers’ actions contributed to Floyd’s death, this is nowhere supported in the body of the report.
And, during the summer of rioting the prosecutor’s office sat on this information for reasons of their own which we may only guess at.
This is important for you if you live in or near the Twin Cities or any other city which experienced riots this past summer.
Because they’re coming back.
A lot of people want a conviction and won’t be happy without one. There will be cries of “racism” and “police murder.” The defense is moving to forestall that by insisting the trial be televised.
We shall see what effect that has. I’m guessing not much. When the mob wants blood it will have it one way or another.