There aren't too many people who haven't heard of Jeff Foxworthy. Of course, he is famous for his “...you might be a redneck” jokes. Some of my favorite ones include:
• If you own a home with wheels, and several cars without… you might be a redneck.
• If you’ve ever been involved in a custody fight over a hunting dog... you might be a redneck, and
• If you think the stock market has a fence around it… you might be a redneck.
I’ve always thought this type of analogy would work with a number of other topics… like, say church folks. If you are or have ever been a regular church attendee, you know what I'm talking about. It doesn't really matter if you're Baptist, Methodist of Church of God… there are things about your church and about church members in general that baffle logic.
I've spent a little time in the pulpit from time to time and my most requested message was one about “Christian rednecks,” although I do not call them by that name. I use whatever denomination I'm talking to.
Since I was raised Southern Baptist, I like to use Baptists. Just remember, you can most likely insert your denomination's name instead of “Baptist” and get the same effect. That is, you can substitute it unless you're Catholic, or maybe Presbyterian. I'm pretty sure no one is allowed to smile, much less laugh in a Catholic or Presbyterian church service since their services are built on somber piety and unabated reverence. I readily admit I could be wrong about both and I mean no disrespect to either.
(Just a warning. If you are Catholic or Presbyterian and are contemplating calling me to tell me none of this is funny, you might just be proving me right. It is, however, your call.)
Before I say something I'll really regret later, here are my Top 10 “... you might be a Baptist quotes:
• (Borrowed from Jeff) If you've ever made change in the offering plate... you might be a Baptist.
• If you've ever told the pastor, “We've never done it like this before”... you might be a Baptist.
• If you were baptized in a creek, river or cow pond before baptistries were put behind the choir loft where God always meant for them to be… you might be a Baptist.
• If you never miss church… when they're serving food...you might be a Baptist.
• If you leave the service at noon whether the preacher is finished or not... you might be a Baptist.
• If you've ever joined a church just to play on their softball team... you might be a Baptist.
• If the only time you quote the Bible is to win an argument... you might be a Baptist.
• If you've never sat any closer to the front than the back three rows... you might be a Baptist.
• If you leave a cushion, a shawl or a Bible in your “spot” so no one else sits there... you might be a Baptist, and...
• If you refuse to make eye contact with the pastor when he's about to ask someone to pray... you might be a Baptist.
There are others. In fact, there are about as many of those as there are Baptists, and we all know there are more Southern Baptists than people.
In closing, I would like to leave you with one of my favorite verses: “He that laughs often will surely live a long and happy life.” – Hezekiah 3:12 MBV.