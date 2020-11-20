We're all spending more time at home these days, and if you're lucky, you have a furry friend there to keep you company. I was reminded just how intuitive and noble dogs can be when I read a story by an Englishman named Ian Brown about a dog, Gunner, that his uncle adopted during WWII.
Brown wrote, “(Gunner) was raised and slept under my uncle's anti-aircraft gun. The gun crew shared their rations to feed him. By the time he was 18 months old, my uncle said he would stand up and look at the sky. If he laid back down they knew all was OK. If he growled and put his hackles up they got at the ready. He knew the sound of the German aircraft and my uncle said he never got it wrong. He said Gunner was better than any early warning system. I’m probably the only one left in the family that knows that story now so I thought I’d tell it before it’s lost forever...”
I can't say that Gus the Wonder Pug has done anything as heroic as that, but he has successfully defended me from FedEx and UPS drivers, substitute mail carriers, and butterflies. He's incorrigible, a pint-sized bully, sometimes snapping at my ankles when I walk in the yard (he thinks it's hilarious), other times growling at the pantry door where the dog treats are kept. He rules by threat. But when I return home after work, the greeting I get assures me that all is forgiven (whatever I did).
We downsized to Gus from Atlas who was more NFL lineman than St. Bernard. He made Cujo look small but he was soft-hearted and mischievous. When visitors came, he'd latch onto their sleeves knowing full well they were too terrified to push him away until he had his ears scratched. When we had carpenters working on the old church I had moved to our property and restored, he stole every tool that was left on the ground. I don't know how much extra that cost me.
When my friend Doug was up on a ladder painting the trim on the windows, Atlas walked off with his hat that had been left on the ground. When Atlas returned later looking for some ear-scratching, Doug chewed him out. “Get away from me! You stole my favorite hat!” As he was wont to do, Atlas hung his head and sulked in the shade across the yard. A while later Doug descended the ladder to find Atlas waiting for him with the missing hat in his mouth.
Before Atlas, was Karma, a Springer we raised from a pup. The smartest, most intuitive dog I ever knew. There was no training involved. She knew what I wanted.
She patrolled the house like a guard dog, wearing a cow path around it. She despised other dogs, and when my friend Harriet insisted on bringing her Dalmatian with her for a visit despite my repeated warnings, they didn't even make it in the house. The dog that Harriet claimed was so tough was spirited away to the vet clinic with one ear in bloody ribbons.
Did I say Karma was our dog? Actually, for years she was Melvin Blumhardt's dog. He ran cattle across the road, and while everyone in the house was at work or school, Karma hung out with him. Melvin would drive into the yard with a big green Oliver loader tractor, open the cab door, and Karma would leap like a greyhound to join him.
Now, Springer Spaniels are not noted cattle dogs—she was a hunting dog through and through, and even though I never hunted with her, she brought home a pheasant, and sometimes a duck, every year on her own—but one spring when Melvin, who was getting up there in years, was checking on the calves in the corral, a cow charged him. He wouldn't have stood a chance of making it over the fence had Karma not held off the enraged bovine until he scrambled to safety. “Saved my life,” he told everyone at the Duck Inn in Venturia that evening, bragging about how smart she was.
Like all of us, she eventually broke down and just couldn't do it anymore. The calendar says she nearly made it 15 years, but a great dog is in your heart forever.