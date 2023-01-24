Jim Elliott

Jim Elliott

Montana Viewpoint

The United States House of Representatives will be doing exhaustive (and exhausting) investigating into many things like Hunter Biden, Jill Biden, President Biden, and Major Biden (the Biden’s dog, which has an anger management issue). They will also be conducting major investigations into how an enormous amount of money given to the states to combat Covid was spent fraudulently. Good. Sort of.

According to real, fake, and suspect news sources, there was a phenomenal amount of waste, misrepresentation, and fraud which I would point out, goes with the territory when it comes to emergencies. Whether the Great Recession 0f 2008, Hurricane Katrina, Hurricane Ira, or Covid, there are times when a rapid increase in funding needs to be made available fast. The faster money needs to be distributed the less oversight is available because oversight is the enemy of speed.



