Annnnnd the Middle East is at war again as Israel’s neighbors have a go at her once more after a period of comparative quiet. This somehow fails to surprise.
The excuse this time is the eviction of some Arab squatters from land in Jerusalem purchased by Jews in 1875. Originally the neighborhood was mixed, with Jews, Christians and Muslims living if not in harmony then at least not at each other’s throats.
Until 1948 when Jordan took that part of Jerusalem and expelled all Jews. The heirs of the original purchasers have been pursuing legal remedies since 1967 when Israel won the whole of Jerusalem, and finally got a semi-favorable judgement. Meaning the squatters were given the option of paying rent and staying, which they refused to even consider.
In other words, this was not a territorial dispute between states, it was a legal dispute between private parties in which the ethnicity of the claimants was entirely irrelevant under the law.
So because of reasons the Palestinian authority has fired a thousand-plus rockets at population centers in Israel. Some of which I’ve observed on feeds from friends in Israel.
The Israeli Iron Dome defense system has been intercepting an estimated 90% of these attacks, which is not too shabby but still leaves 10% getting through.
The Israelis have responded by attacking their enemy’s weapons, making civilian casualties unavoidable because the holy warriors of Palestine deliberately locate them in places guaranteed to produce civilian casualties.
Again nothing surprising here. But what shouldn’t surprise us but somehow does is the reaction from Western elites.
Actor Idries Elba expresses his solidarity with the Palestinians. Incredible Hulk star Mark Ruffalo calls for sanctions on Israel. Israeli Wonder Woman Gal Gadot issues the most generic unspecific call for peace – and is roundly condemned.
In Washington “The Squad”: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Rashida Tlaib, and Minnesota’s own Ilhan Omar have condemned “attacks on Palestinians.”
That’s the kind of stuff you hear all over. What you don’t hear is any mention of who started it!
I had an exchange with a Pakistani who asserted that when you find intruders in your home you have every right to use any means to expel them.
He was unresponsive when I replied, “Arguable but beside the point. When you start a war with someone you have limited grounds to complain when they’re better at it. And by the way you are living on land your ancestors took by fire and sword in an invasion that set records for casualties, so how far back do we want to take this?”
You’ve probably guessed where I stand on this. But let me note I had serious criticisms of Israel back when it was seriously unpopular to express them. (Remember then? It’s been a while.)
I do appreciate some of the moral ambiguities involved with the founding of Israel and among Arab friends I had a reputation as a competent amateur Arabist with an appreciation for legitimate Arab grievances.
But there are some undeniable facts about the situation.
Palestinian grievances about Israeli actions stem from the security needs of Israeli citizens, i.e. are self-inflicted.
Israeli Arabs have more rights than in any Arab county.
The Israelis use their weapons to protect lives. The Palestinians use the lives of their own people to protect their weapons. Everybody I know of with experience on the ground confirms this.
When Israel wins a war – they must sue for peace.
If Israel ever loses a war, they’ll be slaughtered.
Is any of that in doubt?
Then the choice is clear.