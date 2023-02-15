Like many Americans, residents of my home state of Wyoming could not understand how a Chinese spy balloon could lazily and brazenly pass over their heads. They are rightfully angry that an adversary’s spying platform was able to violate and then linger over U.S. airspace for an entire week. They are angry our commander-in-chief did nothing to stop it until it reached the Atlantic Ocean.

Senior government officials in the People's Republic of China claimed their balloon was “a civilian airship used for research, mainly meteorological, purposes.” This isn’t the first time Beijing has offered this lame excuse. They tried the same line after Chinese military balloons were caught flying over Taiwan a year ago.



