We need protection. I’m not referring to the local police or sheriff, though we need their protection, too.
I’m talking about protection from cyber crimes.
Somewhere along the way to online shopping, online banking, online dating and various social media destinations, Americans became vulnerable to cyber criminals.
IT experts refer to them as hackers. Former hackers-turned-helpers call them “The Bad Guys.”
It’s a Do-It-Yourself (DIY) world in a Bring-Your-Own-Device society. Employees are increasingly required to download their own computer programs. Some folks are even expected to use their personal smartphones and laptops at work.
It’s a brave new world. The burden has been placed on Americans to police the Internet from phishing and malware attacks. This is strange, and it’s risky.
We are now expected to protect our bank accounts from digital theft. Some folks are even being advised to spend money on background checks for everyone they meet online.
We have police officers and sheriff’s deputies available 24/7 when any of us believes we’ve been victimized by criminals, whether they rob our houses or steal our laundry. Yet we are expected to police our own computers.
It’s the wild, Wild West. It’s been this way since the 1990s, when AOL and “You’ve got mail” became ubiquitous.
It’s time to establish a U.S. cyber force to protect the American public from online crime.
We can’t do this alone. Even the most digitally savvy people on the planet are often swindled by super smart, crafty and malicious hackers who know exactly where their victims are most vulnerable and how to betray their trust.
If digital experts among us feel threatened online, imagine the anxiety “average” consumers face every day, trying to protect themselves from hackers and cyber creeps.
Imagine the fear parents and grandparents face trying to protect their children, their Social Security payments and their checking accounts from Bad Guys who pillage and steal from hard-working Americans.
We don’t have DIY police forces; in fact, we discourage vigilantism. Why should trusting grandmas and dedicated dads be expected to police their bank accounts and their child’s social media destinations?
When a kid plays at a local park, we expect the police to keep an eye out for their safety. Today’s children play online, too. Americans should not be expected to patrol the invisible cyber streets of the online underworld.
Congress needs to step up and protect U.S. constituents from online criminals who violate our space, steal our information and rob our bank accounts. It’s time for Congress to establish a Cyber Infrastructure Bureau (CIB), a safety net that isn’t entirely profit driven.
The good news is most of the programs available to protect us are automated. They’re algorithm based. They don’t take breaks or vacations, they don’t get sick on the job, and they don’t require retirement pensions. These programs work in the background to safeguard us from malicious digital crimes, like a billion helicopters patrolling the invisible Cloud 24/7, protecting our online neighborhoods so we don’t have to.
This public agency will also need to be staffed by experts who know exactly what’s going on in cyberspace and how to prevent it from continuing.
The more good news is that every dollar the United States invests protecting its citizens from online fraud at the hands of the “Bad Guys” is returned a thousand-fold. In its “2019 Internet Crime Report” the FBI estimated financial losses due to cyber fraud exceeded $3.5 billion — in a single year. (https://www.fbi.gov/news/stories/2019-internet-crime-report-released-021120)
Who are we gonna call to get this public cyber force launched?
Let’s start with U.S. Representatives and Senators. Tell them it’s time to protect Americans from cyberbullies and digital crooks. It’s time to tame the online Wild West.
It’s time to stop the Bad Guys.