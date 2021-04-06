I’m sure many of you think the above title is a typo. It is not. Even though I have said it is not, at least one person on Facebook will still comment that it is. You gotta love those Facebook critics.
You see, Candinese is a very, very rare language. How rare? Well, as far as I know it’s only spoken by a handful of people.
Allow me to tell you about learning a “new language” and how my world was changed by one girl.
A number of years ago... I’m thinking around 2010, I met Paula. We actually went to high school together (for a year, since I was a senior when she was a freshman) but didn’t really know one another that well.
Paula has a disabled daughter named Candice. Paula has raised Candice solo for the most part. Her ex-husband has not always been supportive of his children. For over 30 years, Paula has been Candice’s mother, caretaker and guardian. She is Candice’s world, and Candice is hers.
I feel lucky that I have been allowed to be a part of it. I fell in love with Candice the moment I met her. She has a huge smile that, in my opinion, makes it virtually impossible not to lover her.
I accepted her as a daughter early on and still do to this very day, despite the fact Paula and I are no longer a couple. Paula are still best friends, just not a couple. Sometimes that works best for two people and that’s the case with us.
A little more about Candice. She has been disabled since birth. She cannot take care of herself, feed herself, walk or speak English, although she understands English perfectly.
Candice is verbal, however. She makes sounds. Her sounds include different pitches and tones and they can be of varying lengths.
When I first met her, she would make these sounds on a somewhat regular basis. For the most part, her family would simply ignore the sounds. They accepted her condition and believed this just to be a part of it.
I’m not exactly sure why, but to me, the sounds Candice makes sounded like her own language. I honestly believe she knows what each of the sound means. In time, I did learn that a few of them did have significance.
While listening to her make her sounds, a thought came to me. She could not speak my language, so why not try to speak hers. I started making the sounds back to her. I would kinda-sorta make similar sounds but not exactly the same... as if we were having a conversation.
This delighted Candice. She would reply with more sounds and I would do the same. Basically, we would have a conversation even though neither of us really knew what the other was saying.
Sometimes these conversations would only last a minute or so. Some went for as long as 10 minutes. I’m guessing at the length since I never actually timed them. Quite often we would end up cracking up during our conversation.
Those little talks allowed us to develop a bond that only she and I had and one that we still share today. Others have tried to mimic the tones from time to time but have never achieved the same effect. I guess it’s just our thing.
As I stated earlier, I still consider Candice to be my daughter. I love her now as much as that very first day. Being this far from her is very hard for me. That’s one reason I chose to write this column. I miss the way her face lights up when she sees me. I miss singing badly off-key to her. Most of all, I miss our conversations.
You can probably tell that I am really missing her tonight. I wanted to find a way to be near her, even if it was simply telling the story of how I learned to speak Candinese.
