SHINEBAUCH PIC

Sen. Steve Hinebauch

Greetings from Helena!

Our second week of session seemed like a busy week. I presented my first two bills: SB 58, which raised the cap on Block Management from $25,000 to $50,000, and SB 42, which allows an easier path for a right of way through state trust land. Both bills passed out of committee and are headed to the Senate floor this week.



