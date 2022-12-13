Tony Bender

I made it through another football season uninjured although this year it feels like I had more close calls as I snapped photos on the sidelines for the South Border Mustangs. I'm not as nimble with one wobbly wheel, a still-healing hip that has enough metal in it that I've become intimately acquainted with TSA. After seeing players get uncomfortably large in my viewfinder once too often I told one coach, and I was only half-kidding, that I was pretty sure I needed a sideline blocker.

It was a Hunter S. Thompsonesque season. Fear and Envy on the Border. Fear for the logical reason outlined above, envy because covering a great team reminded me of my own ignominious football career. But it's all about building character, isn't it?



