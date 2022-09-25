Long Lake, SD, population 31, has just lost the greatest ambassador it will ever have. Every town needs one, few have them, and none will ever have one as good as Charlie Fischer. When the Long Lake cafe was serving “the best chicken in the world” you knew about it in Ashley. When Long Lake had a polka party or turkey shoot, they put up signs and posters, but they really didn't need them. They had Charlie Fischer.
He was Auctioneer Emeritus of these parts, an old school auctioneer, a back-slapper, part comedian and part carnival barker. When they heard the news at the busy checkout line at Ashley Super Valu on the eve of a snowstorm— “Charlie Fisher passed away”—a bent, wrinkled old woman I did not know, gasped, and when I turned back to look again, she had tears in her eyes.
Although I was not raised here, my roots are deep in this soil. This is where my father walked, my grandfather, and his father. Some 15 years ago, after I bought the newspapers in Ashley and Wishek, I ran into Charlie outside the bank. I remember an autumn wind, the conflicting snap of the air and the tepid warmth of the weakening sun. We moved to a spot where the breeze was not so strong where the sun could do its work unimpeded.
“I want to tell you something,” Charlie said. He probably put his arm around me. I don't remember for sure. “Our families go way back,” he said, and this I remember well.
He told me about the day, back when times were especially tough and his father desperately needed a loan. As he was coming out of the bank empty handed, Charlie's father met my Great-grandfather George Bender. “George told my dad, 'Don't worry about the bank, I'll lend you the money.'”
Then Charlie looked me in the eye to make sure that I understood that the loyalty and respect his family had for my great-grandfather had been extended to me. This was a bond Charlie held sacred.
People ask—and sometimes we ask ourselves—in the midst of brooding gray winters and insolent, brash, fast moving summers, why we live here. It is a harsh land, and the generations who have endured have taken on the temperament of the land. Pugnacious, bloody-knuckled, stoic, but with a sense of loyalty, tradition and honor, too, that binds us as friends and neighbors and makes this home. For me, in that moment, Charlie Fisher epitomized the best that is within us. Our reason for living here. When his name comes up in my family, that is the story I tell.
There is another. When I was a teenager at the wheel of a fast car with my friends on board, I was the cause of terrible crash that might have killed us all. Booze, reckless driving, speeding on an unfamiliar road in fog... I made just about every bad decision possible. If I had had a cell phone that night I might have been texting.
My friends escaped mostly with stitches, bumps and bruises, but I ended up in the hospital, unrecognizably swollen, bloodied, wishing I could turn back the clock. The enormity of the damage I had caused began to set in.
My father was insured through Charlie's Long Lake agency, but I was worried that the claim would be rejected and my parents bankrupted. I did not know then that as a rule insurance companies cover youthful stupidity, but I will never forget the weight that was lifted from my shoulders when Charlie assured us that, “He would take care of everything. They're going to pay. I'll see to it.” There are a lot of ways that situation could have been handled, but he handled it with the kindness and confidence we needed at that moment.
They're going to remember a lot of things about Charlie Fisher. In almost 80 years, he did a lot, accomplished a lot, touched a lot of people. He was a showman. He may have been the original Good Time Charlie. He made extroverts seem like Greta Garbo. He loved life and it loved him right back.
But it seems to me that as often as people are remembered for the larger, obvious aspects of their lives, there are a thousand more memories we will never know that testify to the character of the soul as much as to the soul of the character.
These recollections of Charlie Fisher remind me that the legacies we create are often built out of the spotlight with small audiences. We're not putting on a show. We're just being who we are.