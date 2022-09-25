TBENDER MUG

Tony Bender

Editor's Note

Tony Bender is taking the week off. Here's one we like from 2013.

Long Lake, SD, population 31, has just lost the greatest ambassador it will ever have. Every town needs one, few have them, and none will ever have one as good as Charlie Fischer. When the Long Lake cafe was serving “the best chicken in the world” you knew about it in Ashley. When Long Lake had a polka party or turkey shoot, they put up signs and posters, but they really didn't need them. They had Charlie Fischer.

He was Auctioneer Emeritus of these parts, an old school auctioneer, a back-slapper, part comedian and part carnival barker. When they heard the news at the busy checkout line at Ashley Super Valu on the eve of a snowstorm— “Charlie Fisher passed away”—a bent, wrinkled old woman I did not know, gasped, and when I turned back to look again, she had tears in her eyes.



