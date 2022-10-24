MARK MUG-JAN 2022

Mark Berryman

Managing Editor

I was told when I left that I would never truly be rid of this job and I’m thinking that might be very true. I don’t consider it a bad thing.

Let me begin by saying although I am enjoying my retirement here in Georgia, I do truly miss Sidney and especially the folks there. I am still keeping up with many of you through Facebook and am thankful for those who have chosen to continue our friendship electronically.



