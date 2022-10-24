I was told when I left that I would never truly be rid of this job and I’m thinking that might be very true. I don’t consider it a bad thing.
Let me begin by saying although I am enjoying my retirement here in Georgia, I do truly miss Sidney and especially the folks there. I am still keeping up with many of you through Facebook and am thankful for those who have chosen to continue our friendship electronically.
Retirement has been interesting. Other than short spells between jobs, I have really never had any extended periods of time where I didn’t have to get up by a certain time and report for work. Sometimes it was an office, occasionally a retailer, sometimes a kitchen, and once a manufacturer.
The point is I had a schedule to keep and people who were relying on me to show up and perform specific tasks.
Not so much now.
I have found that not having structure in my day is not always a good thing. I get up each day with the intention of getting a certain amount of things done. Sometimes I’m successful. Other days not so much.
Here’s an example of my daily plan. On Tuesday I intended to work on ventriloquism for a couple of hours, write a few pages in a book I’m working on, do laundry, and cook supper.
Here’s what I did. I spent the first two hours checking Facebook and playing Star Trek Online. Sitting at my desk, I couldn’t help but notice how pretty the day was so after I shut down the PC I decided to grab my poles and go catfishing. About 3-4 hours later I returned with no catfish and watched an episode of Star Trek on Paramount+.
(NOTE: I am on a mission to watch all of the Star Trek episodes from the Original Series to Strange New Worlds with the exception of Discovery, which I cannot tolerate.)
I then sat in on a Zoom meeting I had been invited to and drove to the Waffle House for supper. After returning home I checked my social media sites and watched a second episode of Star Trek.
I blame the boss. He’s much too lenient when I do not get the things done I need to. If you have solved the wasted idle time conundrum, send me a line and let me know what works for you.