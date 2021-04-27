An interesting thing has happened not once but twice within the past week. On two separate occasions, at two different locations, someone has asked me, “Has anyone ever told you that you look like Wilford Brimley?”
(For those of you who are under the age of 40, Wilford Brimley is an American actor probably best known for promoting diabetes education and for pronouncing the word “di-a-beetus.” He appeared in the movie Cocoon, a number of westerns, made guest appearances on a number of TV shows and was the spokesman for Quaker Oats for a number of years.)
I could honestly tell the first one that no one ever had but had to tell the second one that someone had just a week prior.
Earlier in my life I was told I looked like Jerry Mathers, better known as Beaver Cleaver in Leave it to Beaver.
(Again I’m sure those under at least 40 have no clue who this is.)
As far as the two ladies who said I favored the acclaimed actor, I actually replied to both people in a very similar way. I said, “No, they have not but I take that as a compliment because I like Wilford Brimley.”
They both said it was meant to be a compliment.
I then replied, “There is one difference between me and Wilford Brimley.”
They asked what that was.I replied, “I do not pronounce the word, ‘diabeetus,’” to which we all laughed.
Since no one had ever mentioned it before, this was news to me. I looked at a couple of Wilford’s photos online and still didn’t see near the resemblance these two ladies saw, but we did have a couple of similar features.
I decided to poll my Facebook friends and see if they had the same opinion. I posted my photo as well as one of Wilford Brimley, and asked if they saw the resemblance. A total of 15 people responded. Of the 13, ten said that I DID look amazingly like Wilford Brimley, one said that I looked more like Charlie Daniels, one said my hat was nicer than Wilford Brimley’s hat (which I definitely agreed with), one said I was better looking than him, one said my mustache was not the same as Wilford’s (which it probably could be but currently is not).
One even said that I could be Wilford Brimley’s stand-in. Since he died at the age of 85 in 2020, I’m not sure I want to take his place in his current role… regardless of which direction he went.
So, I thought I’d take this test one more level and give the readers a chance to weigh in. Since I have only been here two months (as of last Thursday) and most of you do not know me personally…yet… you are likely to be more honest. Some of you brutally so.
As you probably noticed, I included my usual column photo and I have included a photo of Brimley as well. Let me know if you think there is a resemblance between us. You can reach me at editor@sidneyherald.com. Just don’t ask me to say, “diabeetus.”