Jim Elliott

Jim Elliott

Montana Viewpoint

There was a time that some look back at wistfully when politics was not so mean, and people of different parties mostly got along. That began changing in the late 1970s when a young candidate for Congress told a group of College Republicans in Atlanta what was wrong with the Republican Party:

“One of the great problems we have in the Republican Party is that we don’t encourage you to be nasty.”



