Man, I feel like Rip Van Bender. I woke up today and it was mid-July, and I haven't even put away the snow shovels, yet. Plus, it's about time to cull the herd. So here we go with a Midsummer's Quiz. Those of you who fail will be canceled. The good news is we're grading on a curve greater than any of Kim Kardashian's. And, as Jackie Gleason used to say, away, we go!
1. Name the quarterback the Cleveland Browns traded for.
a. Deshaun “Happy Ending” Watson
b. Vincent “The Chin” Gigante
c. Aaron “I’ve Lost My Mind” Rodgers
d. Brownie “Brown-Noser” Brownstein
2. A recent article in Best Life named this as the most annoying sign.
a. Gemini. It’s a well-known fact that all of them are on drugs.
b. Long Haired Freaky People Need Not Apply
c. Out of Order
d. No Right Turn on Red. Which seems inappropriately political.
3. Movies are back after a COVID-induced hiatus. What changes have taken place since you’ve been at the theater?
a. Loan officers now stationed at concessions
b. Junior Mints are all grown up.
c. It’s still the same batch of popcorn.
d. Now, according to scripture, er, I mean North Dakota Century Code, life begins when you put your arm around your girlfriend.
4. Organizers believe they have enough ballots to get recreational marijuana on the North Dakota ballot which means:
a. The End of the World as We Know it. But I Feel Fine.
b. Another loosey-goosey operation
c. Dogs and Cats living together
d. What was the question again?
5. What has happened to the Twins bullpen?
a. Nuke Laloosh’s breathing through the wrong eye lid again.
b. Lollygaggers!
c. Grounds crew accidentally aimed pitcher’s mound toward first base. On the upside, pickoffs are up dramatically.
d. Edibles now legal in Minnesota
6. The first image from NASA’s James Webb telescope discovered:
a. A spectacular nebula
b. A spectacular nebulizer
c. A spectacular Nebakanezzer
d. Your car keys
7. Monkey Pox is:
a. A really cool band name.
b. Going to kill us all.
c. Kinda racist against monkeys
d. Term of affection among weirdos
8. Elon Musk backed out of the Twitter deal because:
a. Child support is crushing him
b. He’s a twit
c. No extended warranty
d. That bird has flown
9. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson resigned because:
a. Needs to find himself
b. The time it takes to get his hair just right just isn’t worth it, anymore.
c. Came to the sad conclusion that he’ll never be queen
d. Shot a man in Reno just to watch him die
10. You can spend hundreds on your cat and they will still:
a. Prefer an Amazon box
b. Remain aloof
c. Eat you if you’ve fallen and can’t get up
d. Refuse to shake paws for a treat
BONUS: A really good band name:
a. Good Guys With Guitars
b. Booger Police
c. Aaron Rodgers’ Man Bun
d. Hunter Biden’s Laptop
Answers: 1. d; 2. a.; 3. a.; 4. d. 5. b; 6. d; 7. c; 8. c; 9. c.; 10. a; Bonus: b. Grades: 11-9: And they criticize public education. 6-8 correct: Close enough for rock-n-roll. 3-5 correct: Close enough for jazz. 0-2 correct: Yeah, I know we’re grading on a curve, but gee whiz. OK, I’m looking the other way, Gump.