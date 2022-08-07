Sen. Mike Cuffe

District 1 Sen. Mike Cuffe

David L Cohen, US Ambassador to Canada, expressed optimism for Columbia River Treaty (CRT) negotiations at the PNWER Summit held in Calgary, AB, last week. Pacific North West Economic Region (PNWER) is an organization of legislators from 10 northwest states, provinces and territories.

Cohen said that US Dept of State officials have been working hard on technical issues in the background, and he expects positive progress to surface soon.



