Montana farmers and ranchers face numerous challenges. Some of these challenges such as weather, commodity prices, and bank loan rates are beyond a single farmer’s ability to manage. On the other hand, there are challenges faced by Montana producers, which one could reasonably consider as manageable yet in reality are not. One of the biggest challenges thrown in the face of Montana agriculture that falls in this category is when original equipment manufacturers lock farmers and ranchers out of repairing their own equipment.

Farming is a seasonal operation. When crops are ready for harvest, hundreds of farmers engaged in their livelihood are in the field at the same time, meaning that a significant number of breakdowns could simultaneously occur. Per manufacturer policy, repairs can only be performed at an authorized repair location or by an authorized technician. There are very few of those facilities and individuals working in Montana. Wait times for repairs can be several days, subjecting the farmer to a lower quality crop or potentially devastating events such as hail or fire.



