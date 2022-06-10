Just about every year, I issue sage advice to graduates from this column, which is a lot like saying I beat my head against the wall annually about this time. I don't blame them, really. When I graduated, I knew everything, too, and anyway, unless I can translate this to a TikTok video, they'll have nodded off by now. Or, I could make matters even more confusing by writing this in cursive. They'd stare at it as if it were Egyptian hieroglyphics. There I go, taking passive-aggressive shots at the very audience I'm trying to reach. I get that from my mom, only she's mostly aggressive-aggressive.
I was talking with a friend of mine whose son just graduated from high school, and we agreed on one bit of advice for graduates. Save your money. Save something every paycheck and then invest it. You'll be able to retire at 50 instead of being stuck knocking off liquor stores like some of us, and I'm not naming names unless I get some kind of plea deal.
Another solid bit of financial advice I tell my kids is to develop a relationship with your banker if possible. And understand that debt can be a necessary tool or a burden. A good banker will help you navigate that terrain, and if not, you could just rob them, too.
It's important to love what you do. If you're in it only for the paycheck, you're going to get all sour, and the next thing you know, you'll be yelling at kids to stay off your lawn. This may well be the greatest market for labor in this country's history, and frankly, it's about time. Companies are begging for qualified employees. In my experience, if the situation is right, working for yourself is even better. It's not for everyone, but the personal freedom it involves can be rewarding. You'll earn it, though.
For some high school graduates, four years of college is the right launching pad. For others, military service offers great educational opportunities when you're done. And more and more I hear graduates tell me they're going to two-year technical programs which can lead to a high-paying job and less student loan debt. One thing to consider, though, is if the career is labor-intensive—carpentry can be tough—your body at 45 is not the same as it is at 25. By then, you'll want to have advanced to in-house management or even into owning your business.
Well, we've talked about work—and if you love what you do, it won't be work—but we haven't talked much about relaxation. Take that vacation. Go to that concert. Don't miss the kid's ballgame. Read a book. For God's sake, it's not like it's in cursive.
Furthermore, be a good, involved citizen, and that starts with being informed. If I had my way, I'd see to it that every school taught journalism and critical news consumption, so kids understood the difference between opinion and actual reporting. Too few adults do. Lord knows this country is in dire need of critical thinking. Get past bullet points. Challenge your beliefs as well as others. I spoke with a high school sophomore last weekend, and she told me she gets most of her information from TikTok, so I guess there's little chance of this column falling into the right hands. Well, a whole lot of adults get their news from Facebook and dubious YouTube videos.
In all seriousness, and this isn't just because I'm in the industry, the best, most in-depth and fair reporting still comes in print, in newspapers and magazines. Subscribe to a newspaper. Understand the difference between the front page and the opinion page, and if those pages are blurred, find another newspaper. There's a place for radio and television, too, but if you want to dig deep, print news reporters generally dig deeper.
Ultimately, a country and its government in a democracy is only as smart and as engaged as its citizens. I continue to be impressed with the caliber of today's graduates. What's unknown is just how engaged they are or will be. Those of us who came through the 60s and 70s and Vietnam and Watergate and a whole lot of other perils understand that engagement by a free press and an informed people is the only thing keeping us free. Pay attention.