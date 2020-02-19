A couple of weeks ago I wrote a very general column on some programs that are coming up in February and March. A couple of weeks before that I wrote about the current Farm Bill and some misconceptions and misunderstandings associated with it.
Today I am going to discuss some upcoming Montana State University (MSU) Extension programs, starting with one on the new Farm Bill.
MSU Extension in Daniels, Richland, Roosevelt, Sheridan and Valley counties and the Fort Peck Reservation invite any and all participants to the following Extension programs that will be held in northeast Montana. Over the next few months there will be multiple programs in many of the counties listed above.
MSU Extension strives to provide constituents with unbiased research-based information by planning informative programs in order to disseminate information.
There will be a Farm Bill and FSA discussion on Feb. 24 and Feb. 25, 2020. Dr. Kate Fuller and Dr. George Haynes from the MSU Extension Economics department will present on the 2018 Farm Bill. This program will start in Sidney on Feb. 24 at 8 a.m. in the Richland County Extension Meeting Room.
The next presentation will be in Culbertson at 12 p.m. in the Roosevelt County Complex meeting room. The last presentation, on Feb. 24, will be in Plentywood at 4 p.m. in the Jubilee Room of the Sheridan County Courthouse.
On Feb. 25, presentations will start in Scobey at 8 a.m. in the Extension Meeting Room, 106 Railroad Ave. E. The next presentation will be on the Fort Peck Reservation starting at 12 p.m. at the Sherman Inn-Wolf Point. The final presentation on February 25 will be in Glasgow at 4 p.m. in the Valley County Courthouse Courtroom.
In March there will be two different programs to attend.
On March 3, 2020, Kim Mann from the USDA/ARS Station in Sidney will present in Culbertson at 10 a.m., and then will travel to Plentywood and start at 1 p.m. in the Jubilee Room of the Sheridan County Courthouse.
On March 24–26 Dr. Megan Van Emon and Dr. Carla Sanford will discuss impacts of nutrition and reproductive strategies for the coming year. They will be in Scobey at 3 p.m. on March 24 in Extension Meeting Room No. 106, Railroad Ave. East. On March 25 they will start in Plentywood at 10 a.m. in the Jubilee Room of the Sheridan County Courthouse and then travel to the Fort Peck Reservation.
On March 26 Dr. Sanford and Dr. Van Emon will start in Culbertson and then travel to Sidney.
Starting in April, talks on cropping systems, plant pathogens and the current market trends and production economics take place. On April 6 Dr. Frankie Crutcher, MSU Extension Plant Pathologist, and Dr. Anton Bekkerman, MSU Extension Economist, will be at the Fort Peck Reservation and Culbertson.
On April 7, Dr. Crutcher, Dr. Bekkerman and Brett Allen with the USDA/ARS Station in Sidney will start their presentations at 9 a.m. in Plentywood and then travel to Scobey.
All of these programs are free and open to anyone. If you want to know more about any of them, please give me a call at 433-1206 or send an email to timothy.fine@montana.edu.