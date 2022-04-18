Hi all and Happy belated Easter!
Welcome to the third episode of Abby’s Road. If you haven’t noticed, here at the Sidney Herald we have officially changed the name of the sports section to Schools and Sports. I’m very excited about this as now I can publish articles in this section that in my opinion, go hand-in-hand.
For my first opinion piece I wrote about my favorite sports memory. As I’ve said in my introduction when I first started writing for the Herald, I was also involved in many school clubs and activities. Today I thought I’d share my favorite school memory with you all.
To be completely honest, there’s way too many to just choose one. I had the amazing opportunity of coming from a small school where I was lucky enough to be involved in anything I wanted to.
My senior year of high school, one of my best friends and I chose to run for Student Council President and Vice President. We brought candy to school to encourage students to vote for us and we gave a speech about what we would bring to the school as leaders. Now, the reasons we gave? I can’t remember. They must’ve been good; however, as we were voted in. (Maybe we were the only two that ran). I was the Vice President to my friend’s President.
This was a fun job in my eyes. We had the opportunity to plan and MC the pep rallies, control the Secret Santa gift exchange, choose dress-up days, etc.
The biggest job, in my opinion, was giving the morning announcements each morning. My partner and I took turns, switching every week on who had to talk through the speakers that went throughout the whole school.
Many of you might ask, “Why does she think this is the biggest job?” Well, when you mess up or forget the words to the Pledge of Allegiance once (or twice) it becomes a job full of pressures.
I am joking, for the most part. Not about messing up the Pledge, I did do that a few times. (Oops).
I guess where I’m going with this is that if you’re not interested in sports, that’s okay. There are so many clubs and intra-curricular activities that one can be involved in within the school. I’ve written about FFA, BPA, Speech/Drama/Debate, Drama Club and so many other groups that have made a big splash in the community news.
I had a blast being so involved within my school and I hope students choose to branch out and join something new.
Email me what clubs you thought were unique or the most fun in your high school career, I’d love to see what’s out there that I may have never thought of.
Enjoy your week and I’ll write to you next time on Abby’s Road.