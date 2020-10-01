Oh my God, I'm filing this from a motel room outside of Chicago late on a rainy night after 17 hours on the road from Virginia.
I'm going to crash and finish the trip home tomorrow, but first I want to share something with all of you.
I had to make an unexpected trip because the opportunity to pick up a good used car for a dollar came up and it was too good to miss. My son needs a car if he's going to get a job, and he'd durn well better considering the dent in the wallet from putting another car and him on my insurance!
My parents are old and can't drive anymore so this car was just sitting around and it's a beut. They wanted their grandson to have it and because of insurance fumblydiddles it had to be out or their and into my possession RIGHT NOW!
So two days hard driving to Virginia, a night at my folks’ place, and two days hard driving back.
I can't believe I used to like this kind of thing.
I'm groggy and out of sorts and will probably pass out after I hit SEND, but here's what I want to tell you.
This country of ours is indescribably beautiful, both in the works of nature and the works of men.
I drove across Indiana, Ohio, and Pennsylvania, clipped a piece of Illinois near Chicago.
Oh the Alleghenies in the fall! The leaves are just starting to change color and just begging me to return when the trees are gold and scarlet on the mountains.
I didn't really have to but since I used to live in Michigan as a kid, more years ago than I care to count, I detoured across the state line from Indiana to see a bit of it.
It's kind of the opposite of Minnesota, where you have small stands of trees amid farms and fields. In Michigan the fields are surrounded by old growth forest and little towns founded more than a century and a half ago and filled with houses built honestly and well in brick and frame, still standing amid the old trees.
On the Pennsylvania Turnpike you pass valleys where you can look down into towns nested in the mountains, many houses built on the slopes of hills that seem like they grew there. They seem to call to you, "Come, here is a home among the ancient mountains."
I could stay there, but perhaps only for a while. I'm a yondering man, and like my first American ancestors every now and again I’ve got to pick up and go someplace I ain’t been before.
I have a taste for deserts and I could go on about the difference between the Sonora Desert and Chihuahua Desert and how winter is the best time for camping. If you’ve got the cold weather gear to sleep in, the temperature is very pleasant by the time you’re ready for coffee.
Or speaking of mountains, there’s a different flavor of them in Arizona, or further west in the Rockies.
I hate it that I had to push so hard to get there and back. I want to do it with good company and the leisure to stop and explore, and I will.
Gentle readers you’re probably stressed out like everybody this stressful year. And the sights around your home are probably old hat to you. So get out on a long drive if you can and see what a country we’ve been given to love.